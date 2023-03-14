Pakistani students arrange 'fake shadi', viral video leaves netizen in split

Pakistan University students arrange fake wedding | Photo: Twitter

The rituals of a wedding are quite festive and grand. To experience the fun of a wedding, students from a University in Pakistan have been organising fake shaadis. The students of LUMS in Pakistan arranged for a fake bride, fake groom, and even guests. All the attendees were dressed like they were really at a wedding. Seniors played the role of the bride and groom.

A video of this event was posted on Twitter by a user named Lord Ayan. The video was uploaded with the caption, "Lums having an annual fake shaadi, where two seniors are picked to get married, sounds so fun." Upon uploading, the video started gaining people's attention. Many people commented on the video.

Lums having an annual fake shaadi, where two seniors are picked to get married, sounds so fun. pic.twitter.com/B5inkSmivB — Lord Ayan (@ayan_khan17) March 12, 2023

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "This is really interesting, Lums having an annual fake shaadi, where two seniors are picked to get married, sounds so fun. this mock wedding of two handsome students just for fun is really interesting. QAU students must learn from LUMS how to spread love instead of bigotry."

Another stated, "lums shaadi is actually cool cause girls wanna have fun and dress up and you're having your own wedding without actually having to let a man be in your life forever (sic)."

A third user disagreed it was a cool idea to have a 'fake' shaadi. Another asked, "What a fake culture we are promoting."

Read: ‘You may write anything…’: Ashneer Grover tweets a request, post goes viral