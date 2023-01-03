Viral video: Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar's song 'Jhoom' in physics exam, here's how singer reacted

Viral video: Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar's song 'Jhoom' in physics exam.

A student's answer in the Physics exam in Karachi Board has grabbed the attention of the netizens. This is because the student has written lyrics from Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar’s popular song 'Jhoom' in response to the question.

A video of the answer sheet has gone viral on social media. In the video, a person explains how a student decided to write the lyrics as the answer to a physics question.

Singer Zafar himself took to Twitter and share a caption detailing how it is important for students to respect teachers and their hard work.

Resharing the clip, Zafar posted a caption in Urdu which reads in English, “This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying.”

Check out the video below:

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کر pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 68,000 views and counting. The clip has also gathered nearly 2,200 likes. Netizens have also reacted to the video.

A Twitter user wrote, “Now it's your responsibility to sing three laws of newton/concepts of physics.” While another user wrote, "Ali Zafar you should take over the classes, maybe they may learn more from you."

