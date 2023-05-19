Viral video: Pakistani student answers physics exam by writing lyrics of Ali Zafar’s Jhoom, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: When you hear a good song with flawless words and rhythm, it is a given that the song will stay with you for a long time. You'll end yourself playing it on repeat and still not be happy. When Ali Zafar's lovely music Jhoom was unearthed on the internet after over a decade of original release, it just went viral. And, as it turns out, the song's popularity is far from done. Now an old video showing a Pakistani student answering a physics question with lyrics from artist Ali Zafar's song Jhoom has again surfaced on the internet. The clip has attracted the attention of many and encouraged them to share various reactions.

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5P December 27, 2022

In the video, the teacher narrates one of the student's answers. Many of us have been in the situation where we were completely blank during an exam and had to make up answers just to fill up the pages. This kid, on the other hand, took things a step farther. He filled the pages with Zafar's song Jhoom lyrics.

Zafar re-posted the video with an Urdu caption. "This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying," his tweet read when translated.

The video gained over 68k views and a variety of reactions. While some couldn't stop beaming at the student's amusing approach of understanding physics, others talked on how the video reminded them of their school days and naive times during a test.

People replied as follows:

"Now it's your responsibility to sing three laws of newton/concepts of physics," a Twitter user joked. "That's such a thoughtful and responsible reaction," said another. "Hahahahaha," said a third. "Perhaps your next song lyrics could be the answer to this particular physics question!" a fourth person suggested. Many people used laughing out loud emoticons to express their feelings.