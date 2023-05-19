Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Pakistani student answers physics exam by writing lyrics of Ali Zafar’s Jhoom, internet reacts

Now an old video showing a Pakistani student answering a physics question with lyrics from artist Ali Zafar's song Jhoom has again surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Viral video: Pakistani student answers physics exam by writing lyrics of Ali Zafar’s Jhoom, internet reacts
screengrab

New Delhi: When you hear a good song with flawless words and rhythm, it is a given that the song will stay with you for a long time. You'll end yourself playing it on repeat and still not be happy. When Ali Zafar's lovely music Jhoom was unearthed on the internet after over a decade of original release,  it just went viral. And, as it turns out, the song's popularity is far from done. Now an old video showing a Pakistani student answering a physics question with lyrics from artist Ali Zafar's song Jhoom has again surfaced on the internet. The clip has attracted the attention of many and encouraged them to share various reactions. 

 

In the video, the teacher narrates one of the student's answers. Many of us have been in the situation where we were completely blank during an exam and had to make up answers just to fill up the pages. This kid, on the other hand, took things a step farther. He filled the pages with Zafar's song Jhoom lyrics.

Zafar re-posted the video with an Urdu caption. "This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying," his tweet read when translated. 

The video gained over 68k views and a variety of reactions. While some couldn't stop beaming at the student's amusing approach of understanding physics, others talked on how the video reminded them of their school days and naive times during a test.

People replied as follows:
"Now it's your responsibility to sing three laws of newton/concepts of physics," a Twitter user joked. "That's such a thoughtful and responsible reaction," said another. "Hahahahaha," said a third. "Perhaps your next song lyrics could be the answer to this particular physics question!" a fourth person suggested. Many people used laughing out loud emoticons to express their feelings.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.