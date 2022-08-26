Search icon
Watch: Indian soldiers shake a leg with Pakistani soldiers to Sidhu Moosewala’s song at LoC

A video shared on Twitter shows Indian troops singing and dancing on Sidhu Moosewala’s song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

File Photo

The death of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was one of the most devastating events of 2022. Although the singer is no longer alive but his songs and legacy will live on.

The singer has received tributes on a number of international platforms, and his songs continue to top the chart. And it appears that the Indian Army enjoys listening to Sidhu Moosewala's songs as well.

A video shared on Twitter shows Indian troops singing and dancing on Sidhu Moosewala’s song. The video had been shared directly from the Indo-Pakistan border.

What drew the most attention was the Pakistani forces waiving to the Indian side while listening to the late Punjabi singer music.

 

Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in his vehicle on May 29 in Jahawarke village, Mansa district. Later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Goldy Brar, who lives in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder. While Bishnoi is presently in Punjab Police custody, Goldy Brar remains at large.

