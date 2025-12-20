Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar is a blockbuster hit in India. However, it has not failed to make headlines in Pakistan. One of the character Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi is also inspired by a real Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol.

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar is a blockbuster hit in India. However, it has not failed to make headlines in Pakistan. While Pakistan has banned the film, citing it to be 'anti-Pakistan', Pakistani seems to be enjoying the trending song of this film. The film blends the real incidences with fiction. One of the character Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi is also inspired by a real Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol.

Now, Nabi Gabol has broken silence on his portrayal in the film. He reacted to his character Jameel Jamali, which was inspired by him. He showed his 'discontent' with the film, saying that his character was not shown "correctly." His reaction to the film is getting widely circulated on the social media.

Nabeel Gabol on his potrayal in Dhurandhar

Nabeel Gabol, former Member of National Assembly in Pakistan, having served as the Minister of State for Ports and Shipping, was asked about his portrayal in the Dhyrandhar and will he seek for its ban. To which he replied that he doesn't have the money to go to international forum to seek its ban. On his potrayal, he said 'Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya (I was very audacious. But they haven’t shown me the way I was).'

Watch:

On the potrayal of Karachi's Lyari

He also talked about the portrayal of Karachi's Lyari town in the film. Talking on his hometwon, Gabol said that, “Inhone koshish kari hai Lyari ko terrorist hub dikhane ki, Lyari koi terrorist hub nahi hai. Agar inka koi agent aa jata toh woh zinda-salammat Lyari se nahi jata. (They have tried to show Lyari as a terrorist hub, which it is not. And if there agent had been there, he would not have gone back alive from Lyari).”

The film, Dhurandhar, is set on the backdrop of Lyari and its gang war, with Rehman Dakait's dominance in the town. It shows Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates into the gang of Rehman Dakait in Lyari and marries Jameel Jamali's daughter Yalina.