Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

Dhurandhar The Revenge has officially hit the theatres on 19 March, turning out to be a major blockbuster with earth-shattering opening. The film has crossed Rs 500 crore mark globally in just 3 days.

Dhurandhar The Revenge has officially hit the theatres on 19 March, turning out to be a major blockbuster with earth-shattering opening. The film has crossed Rs 500 crore mark globally in just 3 days, making audiences go gaga over its grandeur experience and action sequences. Ranveer Singh took the major limelight in Dhurandhar 2, showcasing the journey of Indian undercover spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi and becoming Humza Ali Mazari, while Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and other actors garnering their due praises.

( SPOILER ALERT! ), However, do you remember Jameel Jamali? The character played by actor Rakesh Bedi. Guess what? He is an Indian spy, peak detailing by Aditya Dhar in Dhurandhar 2.

The character was said to be inspired by Pakistani politicians Nabil Gabol , who enjoyed the fame he got after Dhurandhar and even made reel on the film's song. But ever since Dhurandhar 2 has released, he is said to be 'in panic' and 'hiding' as the character allegedly inspired by him turned out be an Indian spy. The netizens did not hold back and started taking a jibe at him.

Netizens take a dig at Nabil Gabol

Social media users pointed out that Nabil Gabol after the release of Dhurandhar 1 was everywhere, openly claiming that the film had portrayed him. According to him, the character Jameel Jamali was clearly based on him. From TV debates to appearances across Pakistani media, he made sure everyone heard it. He wore it like a badge of honor. But ever since Dhurandhar 2's release, the same Nabil Gabol is now silent. It would not be surprising if he ends up living in fear for the next few months, or even the rest of his life.

One user said, "He is Nabil Gabol, a politician from the Pakistan People’s Party. Ever since Dhurandhar released, he had been basking in its glory, claiming that Jameel Jamali’s character was based on his life. He even blushed in interviews, saying people had started calling him Jameel Jamali. But after Dhurandhar 2 came out, he has suddenly gone into full panic mode, insisting it’s absolutely not based on his life.'

Second user said, "It has started. Gabol has started sidelining himself from Jamali character." While third said, "After watching #dhurandhar2 i am scared for this man. Iykyk."

While other user said, "Nabil Gabol was proudly claiming Dhurandhar’s Jameel Jamali was inspired by him—smiling, blushing, owning it in interviews. Now after Dhurandhar 2, suddenly it’s ‘not me at all’. From flex to panic real quick. At this rate, don’t be surprised if Pak Army picks him up and grills him on suspicion of being an Indian spy."

Even Rakesh Bedi in his interview with News18 said, " Dhurandhar 2 mein jo mera part hai...Toh uska jo end hai, usko dekh ke bolenge sab bolenge, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, ab yeh main nahi hoon bhai, yeh main nahi hoon. Arre, I am not like this.' Sab usse door bhagenge."