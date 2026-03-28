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Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol breaks silence on his portrayal in Dhurandhar 2 as Jameel Jamali; says will make his own film 'Lyari ka Gabbar'

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has finally broken silence over his portrayal in Dhurandhar 2, as Jameel Jamali played by actor Rakesh Bedi, who was revealed as an Indian spy in the climax of the film. He said he will make his own film 'Lyari ka Gabbar'

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol breaks silence on his portrayal in Dhurandhar 2 as Jameel Jamali; says will make his own film 'Lyari ka Gabbar'
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Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has finally broken silence over his portrayal in Dhurandhar 2, as Jameel Jamali played by actor Rakesh Bedi, who was revealed as an Indian spy in the climax of the film. Netizens brutally trolled him for making a complete U-turn. When Dhurandhar 1 was released, he made several TV appearances claiming that Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 1 was based on him but later went hiding after his character was shown as Indian spy in the sequel.

Just to clear his own image after massive online trolling by both Indians and Pakistanis, Nabil Gabol started giving a bluff warning to Indians and praised Pakistan army. In an interview with content creator, he said, "The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol."

He added, “I see a lot of trolling on Indian social media asking why Nabil Gabol has gone silent. Well, today is the 26th, and I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is."

Later he revealed his hilarious plan to make his own film project, and said, “I will make Dhurandhar 3 but won’t call it that. I will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar."

Enjoyed fame after Dhurandhar, now in silence after Dhurandhar The Revenge

Social media users pointed out that Nabil Gabol after the release of Dhurandhar 1 was everywhere, openly claiming that the film had portrayed him. According to him, the character Jameel Jamali was clearly based on him. He made several appearances across Pakistani media. But ever since Dhurandhar 2's release, the same Nabil Gabol went into panic to clarify his image. 

ALSO READ: Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

 

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