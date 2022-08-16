Pakistani musician stuns Indians by playing 'Jana Gana Mana' on rabab, watch viral video

Siyal Khan playing India's national anthem

Art has no boundaries, it has always connected people from different religions, casts, and nations. As India marked its 76th Independence on August 15, various congratulatory messages were received from countries in India. But the Pakistani musician gave a tribute to India on its Independence Day in a very special way, which won hearts on the internet massively.

Pakistani rabab artist Siyal Khan playing India's national anthem -Jana Gana Mana has gone viral on social media. He shared the video on his YouTube and Twitter handle, and captioned it as a gift to his viewers from across the border".

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance, and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," the musician added. People from both India and Pakistan have saluted the musician and were all praised for his melodious rendition.

The video has garnered more than 790k views and 46 thousand likes on Twitter. For the unversed, Rabab is a string instrument, similar to the lute. It is quite popular in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kashmir.