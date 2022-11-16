Pakistani model slips during ramp walk, internet reacts to viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Models frequently slip and fall during their ramp walks in the fashion industry. Many celebrities have also fallen while walking down the ramp. Slipping and falling is fairly common in these shows. In a recent viral video of a fashion show, a Pakistani actress namely Urwa Hocane slipped while donning her heavy traditional attire. The viral video has left internet users tickled!

In the viral clip, Urwa can be seen dressed up as bride and walking on the ramp in a heavy outfit with lots of makeup and shining jewelry on. As the video goes one, she exhibits her white lehenga. In the middle of the show, which is running smoothly all of a sudden, while walking Urwa slipped terribly. The viral video is shared on Instagram by account named @bcwpakistan.

"Urwa Hocane Walked The Ramp For Reema Ahsan At #HBCW" reads the video caption. After being shared online, the short segment garnered over 275k views. The video prompted a wave of responses from netizens and the comments section was proof. “Dress is nice but comfort should be the first priority. In Pakistan, comfort is the least priority for designers,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Ya jb b stage pa ati ha koi na koi item hi kr ka jati ha kbi gir jati ha kbi chala nhi jata is ko practice to karwa dya karo.” “She can't walk with this attire .. and her height is not allowing her to control.”

Who is Urwa Hocane?

Urwa is a famous actress and model from Pakistan. She made her acting debut in the year 2012 with 'Khushboo Ka Ghar' and has worked in many hit shows in her career, in which her characters and acting were highly appreciated. Along with serials, Urwa has also left her mark in films. She made her debut in films with the romantic comedy film Na Maloom Afraad. Now in the year 2022, Urwa is ready to debut as a producer with Teach Button.