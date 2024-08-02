Pakistani man rides lion in viral video, internet slams him

A video of a man riding a lion in Pakistan has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

In a world where seeing someone riding a horse is a common and often cherished sight, the recent appearance of a man riding a massive lion has left the internet in shock. Unlike the familiar images of furry companions enjoying the ride, this unusual event, which took place in Pakistan, has sparked widespread anger online.

The video, shared on Instagram by @miansaqib363, quickly gained traction, amassing over 36,000 likes. However, the reaction has been anything but positive, with the clip causing a significant uproar.

One concerned user expressed the sentiments of many, saying, "They are not pets, please free them." Another commented, "It's depressing to see a lion like this," echoing the widespread discomfort.

A third user noted, "The lion looks so scared," highlighting the distress evident in the animal's demeanor. The comments continued to pour in, with one person passionately stating, "But he doesn't seem happy! You can't just domesticate these animals like this. When they do what they actually do in the wild, then people come and give their unnecessary gyan that these animals should not be shown any mercy and stuff!"

Another user reflected on the broader implications, remarking, "Wild animals losing their wild nature is depressing; it's like humans losing the ability to think."

The video has also raised questions about how such acts are even permitted, with one user simply asking, "How is it even allowed?