Navneet currently works as an Uber Eats delivery driver. Hamza said in the video that he was taken aback by Navneet's willingness to return to the restaurant to replace an incorrect order. The influencer then offered him a tip of Canadian dollars (CAD) 100 or roughly Rs 6,000.

A Pakistani immigrant's act of generosity for an Indian student in Canada has melted the hearts of many online. Hamza Aziz -- a nurse and social media influencer -- has shared the motivating story of Navneet, who is from Punjab, India.

Navneet currently works as an Uber Eats delivery driver. Hamza said in the video that he was taken aback by Navneet's willingness to return to the restaurant to replace an incorrect order. The influencer then offered him a tip of Canadian dollars (CAD) 100 or roughly Rs 6,000.

The two continued to converse as Navneet told Hamza that he was passionate about haircutting and wanted to open his own barbershop in Canada someday.

"He’s not just a delivery driver — he’s a future entrepreneur, a barber in the making, and someone who refuses to give up. Let's support Navneet’s journey and help make his dream a reality," Hamza wrote in the video caption.

The video quickly went viral viral, garnering lakhs of views and likes on Instagram and other platforms. But the story doesn't end there -- it has brought actual change to Navneet's life. An entrepreneur who came across the video offered to sponsor his barber school education. Not just that, an online fundraising campaign was launched on GoFundMe to help Navneet purchase professional haircutting tools.

Reactions

Many people commented on the video, appreciating both Navneet and Hamza.

"See, these are the kind of people I admire," said one user.

Another called Navneet a "a hardworking, polite gentleman," adding, "The world needs more people like this."