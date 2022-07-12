Video of Pakistani woman journalist slapping boy goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

A video of a woman Pakistani journalist has gone viral on social media wherein she can be seen slapping a boy. The journalist claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9.

The journalist in the video was presenting a piece to the camera when she became enraged by anything the boy standing next to her said or did.

It is believed that the youngster said something uncalled for that caused the reporter to lose her composure.

Check out the video here:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered over 511k views and more than 400 retweets.

However, some social media users were actually confused after watching this video, since they could barely understand what made the journalist lose her cool. But others were against her for being violent.

See some of the comments below:

Yeah but who gave you the right to slap someones kid Ike that disappointing July 11, 2022

Zarur koi batameeezi ki ho gi is ne.. Jo March (@fajar_muzammil) July 11, 2022

Whattt Whyyy (@AlrightMaan) July 11, 2022

violence is not the answer Muaaz Ahmad (@muaaz4real) July 11, 2022

READ | Bihar DM raps headmaster for wearing kurta pyjama, netizens troll officer