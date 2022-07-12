Search icon
Video of Pakistani woman journalist slapping boy goes viral

The Pakistani journalist was presenting a piece to camera when she became enraged by anything the boy standing next to her said or did.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

A video of a woman Pakistani journalist has gone viral on social media wherein she can be seen slapping a boy. The journalist claimed to be reporting on the recent holiday of Eid al-Adha, which was observed on Sunday, July 9.

The journalist in the video was presenting a piece to the camera when she became enraged by anything the boy standing next to her said or did.

It is believed that the youngster said something uncalled for that caused the reporter to lose her composure.

Check out the video here:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered over 511k views and more than 400 retweets.

However, some social media users were actually confused after watching this video, since they could barely understand what made the journalist lose her cool. But others were against her for being violent.

See some of the comments below: 

 

 

 

