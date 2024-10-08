Pakistani influencer shares video of colourful Navratri celebrations in Karachi, social media reacts

A video of people celebrating Navratri in Pakistan is going viral on the internet.

Navratri, a lively festival celebrated across India, is currently being observed with great enthusiasm. Interestingly, a video showcasing Navratri celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, has gone viral, providing a fascinating insight into the cultural harmony present in the city, despite Pakistan being predominantly a Muslim country.

The viral video, posted by Pakistani influencer Dheeraj Mandhan, showcases a vibrant street in Karachi decorated with colourful lights and a huge image of Goddess Durga. It features the lively scenes of women and children engaging in daandiya and garba dances. The clip has rapidly gained attraction online, gaining over 1,27,000 views and several comments.

The video was accompanied by a touching caption saying: "Navratri Day 4 in Karachi, Pakistan. Imagine an area where a mandir, masjid, gurudwara, and church are all within walking distance. This location is often referred to as Mini India, but I like to call it our Pakistan."

Mandhan shared his enthusiasm about celebrating Navratri for the first time in his hometown, stating, "It was magical, mesmerizing, and filled with joy. Everyone was happy, smiling, dancing, and enjoying the festival's energy." The location highlighted in the video is recognized for its diverse religious community, promoting peace and harmony.

The touching video sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the cultural unity displayed. One user commented, "This is the Pakistan I want to see more of—diverse, peaceful, and united."

Another viewer expressed their feelings by stating, "What a beautiful sight to see such unity. This gives me hope!" A third user added, "Karachi is full of surprises. The spirit of the festival is so lively here."

Many viewers were pleasantly surprised by the scale of the Navratri celebrations, with one user wrote, "I had no idea Navratri was celebrated like this in Pakistan. Truly amazing!"

Another user shared a similar sentiment, stating, "Love how the festival is enjoyed by all. So heartwarming to see." A third commenter noted, "Navratri in Karachi looks even more vibrant than some places in India!"