Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

Diabetes: 10 everyday things that spike blood sugar

Before Shaitaan, 5 times R Madhavan played bad guy on screen

10 players who captained two IPL teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

HomeViral

Viral

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

Popular Indian fast-food chain Burger Singh faced a cyberattack on February 27 by a Pakistani hacking group, Team Insane PK.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 07:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a digital clash that could only be described as a unique blend of cyber warfare and fast-food creativity, Burger Singh, the popular Indian fast-food chain, found itself at the center of a cyberattack orchestrated by the Pakistani hacking group, Team Insane PK, on February 27.

In an unexpected turn of events, the hackers not only infiltrated but also revamped the burger franchise's website, leaving behind a digital graffiti wall that mirrored mischievous exploits. Burger Singh, however, responded to the cyber saga with humor and resilience, sharing the amusing backstory behind the breach.

As it turns out, a seemingly innocent promo code, "Fpak20," which offered discounts with a geopolitical flair, unwittingly attracted the attention of the hacking group. The company acknowledged the unexpected success of the cheeky promo code in a post, stating, "In retrospect, offering discounts with geopolitical flair is a gift that keeps giving."

Rather than swiftly erasing the digital graffiti, Burger Singh took an unconventional approach by keeping it for a day, treating it as an "open mic night for hackers." The company believes that this approach highlights the diverse sources of inspiration that can lead to distinctive ideas.

Despite the temporary setback, Burger Singh expressed confidence in overcoming the digital disruption, assuring customers that it's just a momentary challenge. The company's post stated, "Our digital hiccup is just that - a hiccup. Our journey is filled with more ups than downs, more burgers than breaches, and certainly, more laughs than worries."

Unfazed by the intrusion, Burger Singh made it clear that their focus is on the future. The post humorously added, "As for our feelings towards the hackers, let's just say we're not losing sleep over it. We're too busy dreaming up the next big thing that'll make Burger Singh more legendary than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course). Our focus? Moving forward, burgers in hand, always."

Customer responses to the post were overwhelmingly positive, with one user praising the company's response as "witty" and another commending the content strategist. The playful banter continued in the comments, with users suggesting air-dropping burgers and even anticipating how Indian hackers might retaliate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP's central election committee likely to announce names of Lok Sabha candidates today

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Nita Ambani set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 70000 crore business as...

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE