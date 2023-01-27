Pakistani groom sings 'Chand Sifarish' to impress bride, viral video melts hearts online

screengrab

New Delhi: Nowadays, weddings are elaborate affairs. A wedding has it all, from epic bridal entrances to adorable couple dance performances. This wedding season has seen a plethora of interesting videos, and we have one more video that will undoubtedly make you smile. Now an absolutely adorable video of a Pakistani groom who sang a Bollywood song for his bride has surfaced on the internet. The video, as expected, drew a lot of attention and is winning netzines' ’ heart. The groom in the clip is identified as Sami Rasheed and the clip was shared on his official Instagram account.

Take a look here:

The video begins with the bride, Sehar Hayyat, and the groom, Sami Rasheed, sitting opposite one another. The guests are seen encircling them. Sami can be seen playing the guitar while singing the romantic song Chand Sifarish from the film Fanaa. Toward the end, he takes a brief pause, looks at Sehar, and says, "Apko dekh ke waqai lag rha hai (Looking at you, I feel)" and then continues to sing the song' Subhan Allah'. Sehar eyeshadows at this point and smiles broadly as she enjoys Sami's special performance for her.

The heartwarming clip needless to mention went viral for obvious reasons and it has garnered nearly 3 million views. Netizens loved the groom’s performance and called it beautiful. The comments section was flooded with heart eye and fire emojis.

Take a look at some of the heartfelt reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "The way you respect her is so absolute awesome...Ma Sha Allah ." A second person wrote, "Mashaallha aap dono aise he khush rahe." "Want someone to sing for me in this way" said a third.