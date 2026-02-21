FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat

Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning

PAK vs NZ Super 8 clash: Head-to-head records, squads, pitch report and more

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case

Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony on this date

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

HomeViral

VIRAL

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Pakistan and its vox pops, always go viral in India, be it after a cricket match or Pakistanis brutally trolling their own country. In one such video, a young Pakistani girl is openly trolling Pakistani army saying that India is a massive country and if Pakistan goes into war with India, it can end up getting ruined. 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 10:24 AM IST

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan and its vox pops, always go viral in India, be it after a cricket match or Pakistanis brutally trolling their own country. In one such video, a young Pakistani girl is openly trolling Pakistani army saying that India is a massive country and if Pakistan goes into war with India, it can end up getting ruined. 

What's in the video?

The video starts with the teenage girl talking about Pakistan occupied Kashmir, urging India to give the entire Jammu and Kashmir to Paksitan. She said, 'Pakistan has a small part of Kashmir, and India is massive, so it can consider giving Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan”. The reporter then says that but India has no such plans of giving J&K to Pakistan and is instead asking for PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) as well. 

The girl then laughingly said that, “India can easily take back PoK- if it wants. considering the situation in Pakistan,' making reporter burst out in laughter. 

But defending the Pakistani army, reporter said, "Our army is strong." Disagreeing with the statement the girl responded, 'Our army was strong, not now, it has now entered into politics.'

She added. 'if war happens, Pakistan would lose badly in War (Pakistan tabah hojaayga). In the last she gave suggestion to the army to stay on their side, and not enter politics. 

Internet says, 'woke up and chose facts'

The internet loves these kind of vox pops, that too from Pakistan, where street interviews are becoming way to common to entertain mostly the Indian audiences. One of the user reacting to the video, said, 'That’s a bold statement from the girl. Calling out the imbalance in military strength between Pakistan and India in such a direct way is both humorous and striking. It’s rare to see someone speak so candidly about such sensitive issues.'

Other user said. 'Reporter expected propaganda… got a reality check instead When the street interview sounds more honest than the official briefings, you know the narrative has a problem.'

Third said, 'She woke up and chose facts over feelings.' While another said, 'She said what many think but don’t dare to say.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat
Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Trump’s Supreme Court defeat
Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular
Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case
Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony on this date
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement