Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Pakistan and its vox pops, always go viral in India, be it after a cricket match or Pakistanis brutally trolling their own country. In one such video, a young Pakistani girl is openly trolling Pakistani army saying that India is a massive country and if Pakistan goes into war with India, it can end up getting ruined.

What's in the video?

The video starts with the teenage girl talking about Pakistan occupied Kashmir, urging India to give the entire Jammu and Kashmir to Paksitan. She said, 'Pakistan has a small part of Kashmir, and India is massive, so it can consider giving Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan”. The reporter then says that but India has no such plans of giving J&K to Pakistan and is instead asking for PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) as well.

The girl then laughingly said that, “India can easily take back PoK- if it wants. considering the situation in Pakistan,' making reporter burst out in laughter.

But defending the Pakistani army, reporter said, "Our army is strong." Disagreeing with the statement the girl responded, 'Our army was strong, not now, it has now entered into politics.'

She added. 'if war happens, Pakistan would lose badly in War (Pakistan tabah hojaayga). In the last she gave suggestion to the army to stay on their side, and not enter politics.

Internet says, 'woke up and chose facts'

The internet loves these kind of vox pops, that too from Pakistan, where street interviews are becoming way to common to entertain mostly the Indian audiences. One of the user reacting to the video, said, 'That’s a bold statement from the girl. Calling out the imbalance in military strength between Pakistan and India in such a direct way is both humorous and striking. It’s rare to see someone speak so candidly about such sensitive issues.'

Other user said. 'Reporter expected propaganda… got a reality check instead When the street interview sounds more honest than the official briefings, you know the narrative has a problem.'

Third said, 'She woke up and chose facts over feelings.' While another said, 'She said what many think but don’t dare to say.'