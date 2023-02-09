Search icon
Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Temporary Pyar' in viral video, netizens say 'filter ki dukaan'

This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Kaka's popular song 'Temporary Pyar' and it has gone viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Do you remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to stardom after a video of her dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's popular Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral last year. Now, the 18-year-old girl is back in the news after her fan page shared yet another video of Ayesha that has gone viral online. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Kaka's popular song 'Temporary Pyar' and, without a wonder, it caused quite a stir on social media within a few hours of being posted.

In the Instagram video, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen lip-syncing to the song's opening lyrics. Her killer expressions are on point and the clip is a delight to watch.

The video has been viewed over 46,000 times since it was shared, and the numbers are still rising.

Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Ye kesi lagti hai hogi without filter," one user commented. "This isn't cool," one person said. "This is pretty awesome," said another. "Awwwww how cute," a third Instagram user commented.

