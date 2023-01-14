Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to KK's 'Ankhon Mein Teri' in viral video, gets trolled for excessive makeup

screengrab

New Delhi: Ayesha, a Pakistani woman, shot to fame last year after a video of her dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral. Since then, Instagram users have been closely following the young influencer's profile for new content. Her fan page has now shared yet another video that has piqued people's interest. This time she can be seen lip-syncing to KK's popular hit song 'Ankhon Mein Teri' from Om Shanti Om movie. The clip was posted by user @ _.oyee_ayesha_ on Instagram and has amassed over 69,000 views so far.

The viral video shows Ayesha clad in a beautiful outfit and lip-syncing the song. Her facial expressions were just perfect, and you should definitely watch the clip.

After being shared online, the video clip received over 69,000 views. Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"This is so excessive makeup.. i am not impressed," one user wrote. "Ye bhi koi lip-syncing hai..muje mazza nahi aaaya," one user commented. "This is brilliant, you are very cute... i am impressed," said another. "wowwww loved it," a third Instagram user commented. Many people added fire emoticons to the viral video..