Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to King's 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' in new viral video, internet loves it

This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to King's 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' at a wedding went viral, the remixed version of the popular song has become a rage. The viral dance performance has sparked interest on social media, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to replicate it. Now Ayesha is again making headlines. This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to King's 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @topvibes07 on the Instagram and has amassed over 44,000 views so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the now-viral video, Ayesha can be seen lip-syncing to the King's catchy song 'Tu Aake Dekh Le'. Her synchronization was on-point and her expressions were a superhit with netizens. "Viral girl is looking so cute in this video  #viral #viralvideos #viralreels #viralpost #viraldance #viralvideo #reelsviral #viralgirl #viralgirls #pakistan #pakistanigirls #pakistanifashion #indian #indiangirls #girl #trendingreels #trending #trend #trendingsongs #trendingnow #trendingtoday" according to the video caption.

After being shared online, the video garnered close to 44,000 views. The comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. "Wow i really missed you, please keep sharing your videos.. big fan from India," a person with a heart emoticon said. "This is so so good," another said. "She didn't miss a single beat. wow i loved it," added a third. 

Earlier also a clip of Ayesha lip-syncing to Diljit Dosanjh's Lemonade song went crazy viral on social media. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

