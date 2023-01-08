Search icon
Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Ishq Wala Love' in viral video, netizens say 'itna filter..'

Ayesha is seen lip-syncing to Neeti Mohan's catchy song 'Ishq Wala Love' in the now-viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Since a clip of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' at a marriage hit the internet, the remixed version of the popular song has become a trend. The viral dance performance has sparked interest on social media, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to replicate it. Now, Ayesha is once again making headlines. This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Neeti Mohan's 'Ishq Wala Love' from 'Student of the Year' movie has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @zubifaraz on the photo-sharing platform and has received over 1,500 likes so far.

 

Ayesha is seen lip-syncing to Neeti Mohan's catchy song 'Ishq Wala Love' in the now-viral video.  Her synchronisation was impeccable, and her expressions were a big hit with netizens.

READ: Optical illusion: We dare you to find hidden bird in THIS image

The video received nearly 44,000 views after it was shared online. The comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. "Wow, I really missed you, please keep sharing your videos.. big fan from India," a person wrote with a heart emoticon. "This is so good," another person said. "She didn't miss a beat. I really enjoyed it "Added a third.

