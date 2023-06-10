Pakistani girl Ayesha is 'Obsessed' with this Punjabi song, shines through in new viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you haven't been living under a rock, it's highly likely that you've come across the now-infamous video of a Pakistani girl showcasing her remarkable dance skills at a wedding function. The video quickly took the internet by storm, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. People couldn't get enough of it, leading to a proliferation of edited versions and discussions centered around the catchy song and the girl's mesmerizing dance moves. This talented young lady, identified as Ayesha, instantly became a sensation, and her life took an exciting turn following the viral success of her video.

Adding to her rising popularity, Ayesha recently took to Instagram to share another captivating video. This time, she was elegantly dressed in a beautiful white embroidered salwar suit, exuding grace and charm. The background music playing was none other than "Obsessed" by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma. Ayesha made her affinity for the song abundantly clear in the video's caption, stating, "I am obsessed with this song." Her followers and fans were delighted to witness her exquisite dance moves once again, further cementing her status as a rising star in the online world.

Ever since the video was shared on social media, it has garnered an impressive number of views, accumulating over 218k views and 32.6K likes. Not only that, but it has also attracted a plethora of adorable comments from viewers captivated by Ayesha's performance.

One user expressed their appreciation by commenting, "Pakistan girls putting status on Punjabi Indian song, so sweet."

Another enamored user couldn't contain their admiration, stating, "and I am obsessed with you."

For those who may still be unfamiliar with Ayesha and her remarkable journey, it's worth mentioning that her fame skyrocketed across borders due to the mind-boggling viral video that first brought her into the spotlight. In that video, Ayesha was seen wearing a loose-fit kurta and trousers, showcasing her unique style and captivating dance moves to the tune of "Mera Dil Yeh Pukare." To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to witness her initial viral moment, here is her first viral video for those who haven't had the chance to see it yet: