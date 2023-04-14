Pakistani couple soulfully sings 'Jane Woh Kaise Log The', viral video melts internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Many Bollywood songs have transcended boundaries, and clips of people singing or creating their own beautiful renditions to Hindi songs are proof of that. From a footage of a Pakistani girl Ayesha grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track to a Nepali boy dancing to Asha Bhosle’s catchy song Sharara, internet is filled with many shares featuring Bollywood songs. Now one heartwarming clip of a Pakistani elderly couple singing Jaane Woh Kaise Log has caught millions of eyeballs on social media. The clip was dropped on YouTube by Pakistani filmmaker Mahera Omar and it has amassed whopping 126,000 views.

In the now-viral video, Mahera's aunt and uncle, Shama Husain and Jamshed Omar, can be seen at a dinner party singing the popular song from the 1957 film Pyaasa. They sang the song for nearly 4 minutes and mesmerized the guest with their spellbinding duet.

Since being shared in 2018, the video has raked up more than 126,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens gave a big thumbs-up to the adorable clip and flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the viral video:

“I love the fact that she wasn't sure about the lyrics but still started first because of the confidence he gave her. And he helped her through the lyrics and her eyes were at him asking for help in her confusion and he did help. I love them so much!” posted an Instagram user. “a little late to discover this completely beautiful and adorable people singing one of favourite songs of my father and mother .... surely this made my day ... ” shared another. “They are soooo sweet :) Grandma sings sooooooo well and love Grandpa's deep voice ,” wrote a third. “No words can describe the amount of joy felt by listening them.. I just shared it with my dad.. Love all your vids mahera...hopefully next year i will take my family to hangol. Learned alot abt that place thru your vids.. Thanks” commented a fourth.