Pakistani businessman announces SHOCKING gift for Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has become popular overnight after bagging Olympic Gold in the Paris Olympics 2024. He competed with India's Neeraj Chopra who secured a Silver. A Pakistani-American businessman is being mocked on social media after he reportedly decided to gift a Suzuki Alto to Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem who won the gold at the Paris Olympics 2024 after beating India's Neeraj Chopra. Several prizes and cash rewards have been announced for Nadeem after he won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres.

But a Pakistani-American businessman is being trolled for announcing a Suzuki Alto car as a gift for Nadeem for his achievement. Nadeem has earned Pakistan its first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Games. Pakistan activist Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri said in a video that Ali Sheikhani will be gifting the javelin champion a brand new Alto car as soon the star javelin thrower returns to Pakistan from Paris. After the news went viral, Nadeem's fans and netizens trolled the businessman for his Alto car gift. The humble hatchback costs around Pakistani Rupees Rs 23.31 lakh. In Indian rupees, the car costs a little over Rs 7 lakh.

A user wrote, "This is an Insult .. he deserves BMW or Audi." Another wrote, "Is it a joke or something?" Check other reactions below:

Update: Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani has announced a brand new Suzuki Alto car for Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold medal in Paris Olympics. Well deservedParis202Olympics pic.twitter.com/ByTaxWUbnn August 12, 2024

Is it a joke or something? — Durgesh (@PentaHexagon) August 12, 2024

India bhej do bhai use.@anandmahindra sir will gift him XUV700. — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 12, 2024