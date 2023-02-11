Pakistani bride-to-be dances gracefully to Bollywood songs, viral video sweeps internet

screengrab

New Delhi: No wedding nowadays is complete without a full-fledged masala dance number, and we have just the video to prove it. In a clip that has gone insanely viral, a Pakistani bride-to-be simply burned the dance floor with her steps to various Bollywood songs. The video which was shared on Instagram by a user named @studioafzlofficial appears to be from her wedding festivities and it has close to 2 lakh views.

In the viral video, the beautiful Pakistani girl can be seen grooving to the upbeat songs. Her performance was flawless, as she didn't miss a beat and her steps were both energetic and graceful. She wore a beautiful salwar kurta and her dupatta pinned to both sides and looked sensational.



Mindblowing, right? Netizens were also captivated by her performance, and the comments section was filled with praise.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Such a treat to watch you. Keep going with this tradition,” expressed a Twitter user. “What a beautiful, graceful dance,” posted another. “This is waht i call dance” commented a third. “She is so damn perfect!” praised a fourth. “OMG. Made my day,” wrote a fifth.