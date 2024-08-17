Twitter
Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Pakistani bride's glamorous 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' inspired Nikah shoot impresses internet, see pics

Pakistani bride Eishi's wedding beautifully combined Bollywood romance with traditional bridal splendor, paying tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Pakistani bride's glamorous 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' inspired Nikah shoot impresses internet, see pics
Fashion knows no borders, and Pakistani bride Eishi proved this with her enchanting wedding that beautifully combined Bollywood romance with traditional bridal grandeur. Her Nikah was a stunning tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's classic film, *Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge* (DDLJ), transforming her big day into a cinematic spectacle.

Though separated by geography, India and Pakistan share a deep-rooted love for Bollywood, and this was perfectly reflected in Eishi’s wedding. She brought a touch of Bollywood magic to her ceremony by recreating the iconic train scene from the 1995 hit movie.

Photographer Arslan Arshad captured captivating images of Eishi reenacting the memorable scene where she chases after her groom, Fardeen, much like Kajol’s character, Simran, running towards Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj. This heartfelt tribute mirrored the emotional climax of the film, blending Bollywood nostalgia with pure romance.

Eishi’s bridal look was truly breathtaking. She chose a classic white lehenga with a voluminous can-can skirt, a sweetheart-neckline blouse with half-sleeves, and a striking green dupatta with a Kiran border, reminiscent of the lush backdrops seen in the film. Her ensemble exuded elegance and tradition, encapsulating the essence of a timeless bridal look.

Her accessories were carefully selected to complement her outfit. A delicate choker necklace, matching earrings, a grand maang teeka, and a stack of bangles added traditional charm to her look. Eishi’s makeup was a blend of glamour and classic beauty, featuring bold red lips and a soft, radiant glow. Her hair, styled in a side braid adorned with delicate baby’s breath flowers, added an ethereal touch to her appearance.

Fardeen looked dashing in a golden-toned sherwani paired with a green-hued doshala, perfectly matching Eishi’s attire and creating a picture-perfect couple that embodied both style and tradition.

Eishi’s imaginative homage to *Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge* not only celebrated her love for Bollywood but also showcased how cinematic dreams can seamlessly blend with traditional wedding elements. Her wedding served as a reminder of how fashion and film can bridge cultures and create unforgettable moments.

 

Advertisement