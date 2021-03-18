Bride demands books worth Rs 1 Lakh as 'Haq Mehr' from husband, video goes VIRAL

In a break from tradition, a newly-wed Pakistani bride is winning praises online for her unique demand as Haq Mehr, which is a wedding gift a husband gives to his wife on their marriage. Naila Shamal from Pakistan’s Mardan city asked for books worth Rs 100,000 instead of money and jewellery as Haq Mehr.

In a viral video, she is delivering a strong message to eliminate wrong customs from the society. She is seen sitting and speaking near a bookshelf.

Naila, who is a writer, is dressed in a bridal outfit and says, “As you all know, I have demanded books worth Rs100,000 for Haq Mehr.” “One reason for this is that due to rising inflation in our country, we cannot afford expensive gifts. On the other hand, it is also important to eliminate wrong customs from our society.”

Naila says that most women demand money and gold jewellery as Haq Mehr but she decided to settle for books as, being a writer, it was important for her to show reverence for books. She says, “If being a writer we don’t value books, how can we expect a common man to do so?”

“The real reason I asked for the Haq Mehr is to give value to books so that we can also advise others to do the same,” she says in conclusion.

Under Islamic law and customs, Haq Mehr is said to be an obligatory payment that is made in the form of money, jewellery, home goods, furniture or any other form of property by the husband to his wife-to-be upon taking her hand in marriage.