Pakistani artist’s ‘Kacha Badam’ style Ramadan song wins hearts, watch viral video

Bhuban Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ song became an overnight sensation. From celebrities to commoners, everyone enjoyed the peppy song. This time, the jingle has caught the attention of a Pakistani artist who has imitated Badyakar’s song to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan in a unique way.

The song titled ‘Roja Rakhunga’ has been sung by artist Yasir Soharwardi. It has gone viral on the internet as people are attracted by its close similarity with Kacha Badam song.

In reference to the holy month of Ramzan, the song was posted on Hunain Raza Production’s YouTube page and has already garnered more than 3.6 lakh views in less than a week after release.

The song’s lyrics direct people to be kind in the month of Ramzaan while they keep Roza to seek blessings of Allah. During Ramzaan, Muslims across the country abstain themselves from eating and drinking. Those who keep roza can eat only two meals – sehri and iftar before sunrise and after sunset respectively.

The trend of singing peppy songs to get viral has become quite popular these days. Earlier, a lemon soda seller got popular on the internet for his special song ‘Thanda Paa’. Netizens on the internet were in awe of the young man’s confidence and his unique way of selling soda.

Watch viral song

Speaking of Kacha Badam versions, a singer-actor Amit Dhull had gone viral for sharing a Haryanvi style of Kacha Badam. The mash up won over lots of people with its bilingual lyrics.

Notably, Bhuban Badyakar’s Kacha Badam song stormed the internet in November 2021 for the first time. The song led Badyakar to bag a whooping sum of Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music company.

Badyakar is actually a peanut seller from West Bengal who gained popularity due to Kacha Badam song.