Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir gets brutally trolled as users call out her outfit 'revealing' | Photo: Instagram/@zoyanasir

Famous Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir has become the target of vicious online trolling due to a recent Instagram post she made. Due to the harsh criticism she is receiving from many of her Pakistani fans on Instagram, Zoya Nasir has come under fire.

The actress is wearing a hot red saree and backless blouse in the photo she posted. As soon as the post was uploaded on Instagram, it quickly gained popularity online. Zoya received harsh criticism and backlash after her attire was called out for being "revealing."

“Yes I’m posing for the camera. Or tried posing,” the caption of her viral Instagram post read. The post has, so far, garnered more than 32,000 likes on Instagram. Over 570 users have left the comments on the viral post.

The actress has drawn criticism from social media users for showing off her body parts. One user wrote, "What a dirty waist." One user wrote, "Let's all get ready and remind him that you are a Muslim." While others praised the actress' post and commented, "Gorgeous" and "Beautiful."

With the television programme "Haniya," Zoya Nasir launched her career. She is also well-known for her part in the Mere Humsafar movie starring Farhan Saeed. The actress is the off-screen child of renowned Pakistani author Nasir Adeeb, who has gained fame for his new television series The Legend of Maula Jatt.

READ | After Ayesha, video of another Pakistani girl grooving to 'Dilbaro' in her wedding goes viral