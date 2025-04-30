Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, popular among Indian fans, faced online backlash after Indian fans created a satirical video about her, sparking controversy on social media.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who has a huge fan base in India, received a special gift from her Indian fans. Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to India implementing a five-point action plan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, a group of her Indian fans decided to send her a box of water bottles.

In a video circulating on social media, Hania Aamir's fans were shown packing the box, which was labeled "To Hania Aamir. Rawal Pind. Punjab, Pakistan. From India." The gesture was a show of support despite the current political climate.

Despite the intent of Hania Aamir's Indian fans to create a meme, the gesture received criticism from some social media users. Netizens expressed that it was inappropriate to find humor in a serious situation.

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote, "Good job," while other wrote, "not the correct time to do this."

Hania Aamir on Pahalgam attack

It is worth noting that Hania Aamir was one of the first Pakistani celebrities to respond to the terror attack in Pahalgam. She shared her sorrow on Instagram, writing, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one." Her reaction showed solidarity during a difficult time.

“When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always," the actress added.

Reports suggest that Hania Aamir may have been removed from the cast of Diljit Dosanjh's film, Sardaar Ji 3, following the Pahalgam attack. While the UK shooting schedule was completed last month, there are claims that the production team is considering reshooting Hania's scenes with a different actress. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 regarding this matter.