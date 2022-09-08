Unusual love story of female MBBS doctor marrying cleaning worker, 'chaiwala' goes viral

Photo: YouTube (Screengrab)

In an interesting love story, MBBS doctor married a cleaning worker and tea maker. The tale of this unusual Pakistani coupl is currently going viral. Kishwar Sahiba, a female doctor, proposed Shahzad, a housekeeping staff member at the same hospital. Besides cleaning, he also made tea occasionally.

On the "Mera Pakistan" YouTube channel, the two shared their special love tale. Harish Bhatti spoke with the couple about their love lives. The pair resides in the Pakistani town of Dipalpur in the Okara Tehsil. On their own YouTube account, the couple also posts videos of their day-to-day activities. In the YouTube video, Shahzad stated that he had never even considered the possibility of such an event. Kishwar also mentioned how much she admired Shahzad's personality.

He did not appear to be a tea maker or a cleaner upon first glance. She was struck by him because he used to run his own business and was so simple. Kishwar proposed to Shahzad because she would not want to lose the possibility of wonderful marriage with him. According to Kishwar, she made all of her life's decisions in one day.

When Shahzad was questioned, the doctor gave him heart, despite the fact that people usually marry based on class. He stated that luck is the only factor in this. She asked me to marry her. Shahzad stated that he used to clean the rooms and serve tea at the offices of three doctors. One day Kishwar asked for his phone number and stated to call whenever he wasn't around. So Shehzad gave his phone number.

Kishwar liked a post that Shahzad posted on his WhatsApp status. Later that day, Kishwar confessed her love to Shahzad by calling him to her hospital room. After being proposed to, Shahzad was shocked since he could not believe it. He believed the proposal to be a joke. After that, he missed a few days of visiting the hospital. Shahzad revealed in the video that after hearing the proposal, he got a fever. But he went to see Kishwar afterwards.

After being married, Kishwar left her job at the hospital, according to Shahzad, since she had to put up with her friends' taunting. The couple's next aim is for Kishwar to open a clinic nearby so that she may visit patients. Moreover, this pair operates a YouTube channel where they share every element of their lives.

