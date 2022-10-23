Search icon
Pakistan university issues notice to institute after ‘unethical and immoral’ dance video goes viral

In a letter to the NCS director, the university called the performance "unethical and immoral" and demanded an explanation for the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: After a video of a dance event went viral on social media, Pakistan's Khyber Medical University (KMU) issued a "serious notice" to Peshawar's NCS University System. In a letter to the NCS director, the university called the performance "unethical and immoral" and demanded an explanation for the video.

The event took place at the end of a three-day Hunar Mela organised by the Thirteen Event Planners on the grounds of NCS University, as reported by Dawn. Videos widely shared on social media showed a girl in a tight-fitting dress singing and dancing on stage, prompting users to criticise the event and question the need for such events in the country.

 

Following the outrage on social media, the KMU issued a show-cause notice to the private university, threatening de-affiliation if the "immoral" activity on its campus was not controlled. The letter said, "Conducting such activities with the logo and the name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable. All educational institutes are bound to maintain ethical and moral standards and sanctity of institutes during the curricular and co-curricular activities," 

Meanwhile, in a Facebook video, NCS University System director Dr Shaukat Ali apologised and blamed the problem on the event planner. He claimed that after the three-day Hunar Mela, a foreign singer performed, which violated Pakistani values and culture. He claimed that the event organiser failed to notify them of the singer's performance.

