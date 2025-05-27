The marriage took place in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The groom, Maulana Saifullah, accepted his second nikah in front of his children, grandchildren, and other family members.

A shocking story has come out of Pakistan, where a 90-year-old man has remarried with the support of his four sons. The marriage took place in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The groom, Maulana Saifullah, accepted his second nikah in front of his children, grandchildren, and other family members. According to reports, Saifullah’s sons had been looking for a suitable bride for their father for a long time. Once they found the right match, they organised the wedding with pride and respect.

The sons said their father started feeling lonely after the death of their mother. To help him find happiness again, they decided to get him married.

Many people who attended the wedding praised the decision, calling it a powerful example of honouring a parent's wishes and valuing their happiness, even in old age. Locals described the family’s move as progressive and kind, showing that love and companionship are blessings at any age.

As part of the wedding, Maulana Saifullah gave one tola (approximately 11.66 grams) of gold to his bride as mehr (a mandatory gift in Islamic marriages).

A similar story was reported earlier from Kenya. In early 2024, a 95-year-old man married his 90-year-old girlfriend—six decades after their first meeting. The groom, Mbogho, said, “We met in 1960 and fell in love. Though we were married under Kikuyu customs, as Christians, we wanted to be married in church as well.”