Pakistan's viral sensation, 'Pawri Girl', shares wedding pics but there is a twist

Pakistan's viral sensatio, Pawri Girl shared wedding photos. But there is a twist, read below to know more.

Do you remember the infamous 'Pawri Girl'? The viral sensation from Pakistan, Dananeer Mobeen recently shared a series of wedding photos on her Instagram account. Soon after the photos were posted, people started wondering if these were pictures from her wedding.

The reality, however, is that these images were not from her real-life wedding but rather from an episode of the Pakistani TV drama series, 'Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri'. The 'pawri girl' a.k.a Dananeer Mohabeen plays the lead role in the Pakistani TV Show.

The final episode of 'Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri' aired on October 27 and Mohabeen shared the wedding photos from the show on her Instagram account. The images depict the main characters, Zobia (played by Mobeen) and Saim (played by Khushhal Khan), embarking on their journey towards marital bliss.

Mohabeen shared seven photos in the post featuring herself as the radiant bride and Khan as her groom. Mohabeen captioned the picture as "Andddd they lived happily ever after. Sachhi muhabbat mill hee jaati haai. What a journey this has been. Aap sabb ke pyaar ka bohout bohout shukriya."

The fans of the show were overjoyed by the ending and the YouTube comments are filled with requests for 'Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri' season 2. Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri, aired on Hum TV, centred around the romantic journey of a young couple, brought to life by the talented Dananeer Mobeen and Khushhal Khan.

