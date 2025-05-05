The skyscraper includes residential apartments, high-end office spaces, a luxury hotel, and a shopping mall.

You’ve probably heard of the world-famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai, but did you know Pakistan has its own version of a luxury skyscraper? This is the Bahria Icon Tower – the tallest building in in Karachi, Pakistan. The tower reaches a height of around 300 meters (about 984 feet) and has 62 floors. Thanks to its stunning design and size, it is often called the “Burj Khalifa of Pakistan.” While it may not match the height of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the luxurious features and modern style of the Bahria Icon Tower are said to rival the world’s tallest building.

Developed by Bahria Town Group, the tower was fully completed in 2023. It is a shining example of modern urban development in Pakistan. The skyscraper includes residential apartments, high-end office spaces, a luxury hotel, and a shopping mall—all under one roof. Its location offers incredible views of the Arabian Sea, adding to its charm.

According to the official Bahria Tower website, “Bahria Town Tower is a high-rise smart building and just like all Bahria Town projects, this is also at par with the finest international, mixed-use developments. It caters to the corporate requirements of a real 21st-century metropolitan city in every aspect and has been designed with effective space utilisation.”

One of the tower’s most eye-catching features is the large LED screen on its outer wall. It’s visible from far away and adds a modern, high-tech touch to the building’s design.

With its stylish architecture and luxury amenities, the Bahria Icon Tower sets a new standard for future commercial projects in Karachi. It stands as a symbol of progress, offering a glimpse into the future of Pakistan’s urban landscape.