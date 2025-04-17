The train is well-known for its royal-themed interiors and upgraded coaches, especially in AC Business and Sleeper classes. The fares vary depending on the class and the journey segment, making it affordable to a broad range of passengers.

Tezgam Express is one of Pakistan’s oldest and most renowned trains that is operated by the Pakistan Railways between Karachi Cantt and Rawalpindi. The name “Tezgam” translates to “fast runner,” reflecting its reputation for speed and reliability since its inception in the 1950s. Originally running between Karachi and Peshawar, the route was later shortened covering a distance of about 1,548 kilometers in approximately 26 hours and 40 minutes daily.

The train is well-known for its royal-themed interiors and upgraded coaches, especially in AC Business and Sleeper classes. The fares vary depending on the class and the journey segment, making it affordable to a broad range of passengers.

Tezgam Express has 26 stops along its route from Karachi to Rawalpindi, making stops at major cities such as Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Lala Musa, among others.

The train offers various accommodation options, including Economy Class, AC Standard, AC Business, and AC Sleeper, catering to different passenger preferences and budgets. The Tezgam Express features a premium lounge designed to deliver a hotel-like atmosphere, with plush sofa-style seating and an enhanced dining experience. Meals are served onboard, adding to the luxury of the journey. In May 2024, Pakistan Railways introduced the Premier Dining Service on Tezgam, further elevating the onboard comfort and culinary offerings for passengers.