This is Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs...

The Gulberg area in Pakistan's Islamabad is a high-end residential area known for its luxurious villas and mansions, which are well beyond the reach of average buyers. Catering to the lavish tastes of wealthy Pakistani businesspeople, athletes and artists, a developer has introduced a residence that is now considered the most expensive home in the country, with a staggering price tag of PKR 125 crore. Whether this property has been sold or remains on the market is unclear, but even so, it pales in comparison to Antilia, the Rs 15,000 crore residence of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their family.

Gulberg has gained a reputation for its extravagant farmhouses, where properties range from PKR 11-12 crore for a 5-kanal estate (with 1 kanal equaling about 0.12 acres). Among these is the remarkable 10-kanal Royal Palace House, priced at roughly PKR 125 crore.

This impressive mansion features a grand facade, a sprawling layout, a large garage, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a gym, a private theatre, a lounge area, and more. It includes 10 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, all designed with meticulous attention to detail, providing an atmosphere that feels more like a cozy home than a luxurious hotel.

The estate also offers ample parking and landscaped outdoor spaces, adorned with palm trees imported from the US, decorative light poles from Morocco, and Thai-inspired water fountains at the entrance.

While it may not compete with the grandeur of Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Pakistan’s priciest home is a stunning masterpiece, packed with amenities to appeal to even the most selective buyers.