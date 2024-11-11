The area is part of a larger development project initiated by the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme (IBECHS), which aims to provide a secure and upscale living environment.

The Gulberg area in Islamabad, Pakistan, is recognised as a prestigious residential neighborhood, renowned for its luxurious villas and mansions that cater to affluent buyers. This upscale locale has recently attracted attention with the introduction of a new residence priced at an astonishing PKR 125 crore, making it the most expensive home in the country. While it is unclear whether this property has been sold or remains available, it still pales in comparison to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, valued at approximately Rs 15,000 crore.



Gulberg is designed to meet the lavish tastes of wealthy Pakistani businesspeople, athletes, and artists. The area is part of a larger development project initiated by the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme (IBECHS), which aims to provide a secure and upscale living environment. The project covers around 15,000 kanals and includes over 10,000 residential plots, making it one of the most sought-after locations in Islamabad.



The amenities and features of Gulberg are tailored to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. This impressive mansion features a grand facade, a sprawling layout, a large garage, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a gym, a private theatre, a lounge area, and more. It includes 10 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, all designed with meticulous attention to detail, providing an atmosphere that feels more like a cozy home than a luxurious hotel.

It boasts wide roads, green spaces, and modern facilities that contribute to a serene living experience. The community is strategically located on the main Islamabad Expressway, ensuring easy access to both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The estate also offers ample parking and landscaped outdoor spaces, adorned with palm trees imported from the US, decorative light poles from Morocco, and Thai-inspired water fountains at the entrance.

Despite its opulence, the new residence in Gulberg serves as a reminder of how luxury living can vary significantly across regions. While it represents a significant investment for local buyers, it does not reach the staggering heights of Ambani's Antilia, which stands as a symbol of extreme wealth and luxury on a global scale.