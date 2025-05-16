For those who are unaware, this is not the first time singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has made the internet burst into laughter.

As the conflict between India and Pakistan continues to heat up, social media has become a battleground for both sides, with opinions, heated debates, and memes.

Recently, Pakistani social media influencer and singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan launched his new patriotic song titled Meray Watan, Meray Chaman amid the ongoing tension between the two nations.

In no time, Khan's latest song caught the public's attention on social media and left everyone speechless. Since its release, the song has garnered millions of views.

The song was reshared on X by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who captioned "Pakistan just launched an all-out attack on India – far worse than any massed nuclear attack. Ok folks – it’s over. I surrender and order full and unconditional surrender of all Indian forces. This is too much to bear."

Soon after it was unveiled on X (formerly Twitter), netizens flooded the platform with hilarious responses from both sides.

Internet Reactions

"Isko neutralize karne ke liye main India se launch kar rahi hoon...," a user gave a hilarious response.

"We should launch the very talented @AnamAliPrayer_ and @DhinchakPooja against the Pakistani onslaught on India. Our Singer-400 Defence System," another user responded.

"India needs to indigenously develop its own anti-defence system to stop such all-out attacks on India," a third user commented.

*"PAKISTAN we have Dhinchak Pooja. Maulana Masood Azhar will say, 'Maaro Mujhe, Maaro Mujhe.' He will request, 'Modiji, please ise pe ek BrahMos maaro. Paise main IMF se dilaa dunga,'" another user wrote.

"Even Thanos surrendered his Infinity Stones to the mighty Chahat Sir!!!," another user said.

"Khufiya khabar: Doland Tatya watched this video before its release so he asked both India and Pakistan to ceasefire," a user said jokingly.

"So you've finally discovered the phenomenon known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan," another one wrote.

"He has potential... kaan, naak, aankh – sab jagah se khoon nikal dega chaman," another joked.

For those who are unaware, this is not the first time singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has made the internet burst into laughter. His songs Bado Badi-Bado Badi, released in 2024, Kameez Tari Kali Piyari are some of his well-known tracts.