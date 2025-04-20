Pakistan is reportedly the fifth-most populous country, with a population of over 241.5 million.

Pakistan has been witnessing crippling economy marred by high inflation and a mounting national debt for several years. Currently, the country operates a mixed economy in which state-owned enterprises account for a large portion of GDP. But do you know that India's neighbour, Pakistan, has surpassed India in eight areas? Let us find out about 10 things that Pakistan has, and India does not.

World’s highest paved road: The world’s highest paved road, the Karakoram Highway, is in Pakistan. Also known as KKH, the Karakoram Highway is a 1,300 km highway connecting Pakistan and China, which passes through the rugged terrain of the Karakoram and Himalayan mountain ranges.

Youngest Nobel laureate: Malala Yousafzai, from Pakistan’s Swat Valley, is the world’s youngest Nobel laureate. The brave young woman who defied the Pakistani Taliban received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, making her the youngest recipient in history. She was 17 at the time.

World’s largest volunteer ambulance service: The Edhi Foundation, a Pakistan-based non-profit social welfare organisation, operates the world’s largest voluntary ambulance service in the country.

Leading football manufacturer: Pakistan is the leading manufacturer of hand-stitched footballs, which are primarily manufactured in Sialkot, Punjab.

World’s highest polo ground: The Shandur Polo Ground in Ghizer in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan is the highest polo ground in the world. It is located at an altitude of 12,500 feet (38000 meters) above sea level. The ground holds traditional polo tourneys each year, including the famous Shandur Polo Festival.

Oldest civilisation: The famous Indus Valley ancient cities, Mohenjo-daro and Harappa and others are located in Pakistan. It is considered to be one of the oldest civilisations in the world.

Largest earthen dam: The Tarbela Dam is the world’s largest earth and rock-fill dam with the largest capacity in its specific fill-type category. It plays an important role in water storage and power generation in Pakistan.

Gwadar Port: It is considered the world’s largest port and is part of China’s ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Built with Chinese funding, the Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan Province.

