Mawra Hocane is a celebrated female star known for her striking looks and on-screen charm. The old video is from 2023.

Days after the India-Pakistan military conflict, an old video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has gone viral on social. The video from 2023 purportedly shows Sharif 'deep scanning' actress Mawra Hocane after giving her an award during a ceremony. reportedly at the Governor's House, Punjab. The video is viral over how the Pakistan Prime Minister looked at the actor after presenting the award.

Pakistan’s UNewsTV posted the video on its YouTube channel in 2023 and website with the caption “Shahbaz Sharif “deep-scans" Mawra Hussain while giving award, video goes viral". Now, almost two years later, the clip has resurfaced. It seems that the internet never forgets such things, especially when there’s a suspicious side-eye involved. Hocane is a celebrated female star known for her striking looks and on-screen charm. Check the viral video here:

Apparently Shehbaz Sharif is not that Sharif pic.twitter.com/RzzitJgJlI — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes(@memenist_) May 28, 2025

The video has sparked a new conversation online. One user on X commented, "Sharif by name, shady by nature. Pakistan stays consistent." Another said, "Men will be men" - commenting on the alleged nature of men. The actress primarily works in Urdu television. She made her acting debut in 2011 with Khichari Salsa. The 32-year-old made her Bollywood debut with the romantic tragedy, Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) and her Pakistani film debut in 2018 with the comedy drama Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

The actress was involved in a recent controversy wherein she publicly criticised India's Operation Sindoor. Following this, her 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-star, Harshvardhan Rane, announced that he would not be a part of the film's sequel if Mawra were to be involved.

Hocane had her first role in 2024 in the comedy Let's Try Mohabbat. She portrayed a newlywed bride who changes the perspectives of her in-laws with her arrival. In 2024, she appeared in Jafaa as a gynaecologist, Dr. Zara. Then in 2025, she appeared in Agar Tum Sath Ho.