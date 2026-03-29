Pakistan people demand staggering Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success, say, 'Lyari ki sadke bann jaayengi'; watch

Pakistan and their reactions to Indian films is the most hilarious thing to watch online. As Dhurandhar 2 became a blockbuster hit in India garnering Rs 1100 crore globally, Pakistani people there started demanding Rs 500 crore, or even a 70–80 per cent share from filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Pakistan and their reactions to Indian films is the most hilarious thing to watch online. As Dhurandhar 2 became a blockbuster hit in India garnering Rs 1100 crore globally, Pakistani people there started demanding Rs 500 crore, or even a 70–80 per cent share from filmmaker Aditya Dhar, from the film’s earnings for making roads in the city. The viral video was posted by A YouTube channel, Comparison TV, where a host is in Lyari, taking public reaction on Dhurandhar 2.

For the context, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, heavily revolves around the Lyari Gangwar and its politics. Lyari is a small town in Pakistan's Karachi. Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on March 19, 2026 and stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

What are Pakistani people demanding?

Lyari people have claimed that the film became popular as it was based on Lyari and its gangsters. locals claim that since the film has used their locality and stories, a major chunk of its earnings should go towards the area’s development.

In the video, a resident is heard saying, "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi (May Lyari progress a lot and may these roads get built)."

Another resident said, "demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan (We’ve been demanding this for a long time, but the people of Lyari haven’t received anything. Please give something, bhaijaan)."

Third said, "lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (Atleast we should get crores Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and shows its situations, so they should donate)."

Internet reacts

One Indian user on X, commented, 'Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion.' While other said, 'If Dhar was Trump, we would have been discussing a deal by now.'

Third said, 'Aditya Dhar, Lyari needs a road named after you.' Fourth said, 'it looks like Lyari people wants development from Aditya. Let's make a deal and take more content to make Dhurandhar 2.'