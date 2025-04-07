Its interiors sparkle with black, white, and gold tones. The house features 9 designer bedrooms, a massive garage, a private theatre, a swimming pool, and a kitchen fitted with the latest modern appliances.

In a country facing tough economic challenges, a grand home in Gulberg, Lahore, stands out as a symbol of pure luxury. Known as the Royal Palace House, this property is believed to be the most expensive home in Pakistan, valued at around Rs 125 crore, according to reports. Though not as costly as Mukesh Ambani’s famous ‘Antilia’ in India, this mansion gives tough competition in terms of style and luxury.

The Royal Palace House offers a glimpse into the lifestyle of the ultra-rich. Its interiors sparkle with black, white, and gold tones. The house features 9 designer bedrooms, a massive garage, a private theatre, a swimming pool, and a kitchen fitted with the latest modern appliances. From Gucci vanity sets to Versace napkins and even gold spoons—every detail screams luxury.

One of the most talked-about features is a handmade bed worth $100,000, described as both a piece of art and a comfort haven. The house also includes over 100 chandeliers, a golden toilet, and an indoor cinema with handmade wooden walls, all showing a deep appreciation for art and elegance.

YouTuber Mo Vlogs shared a video of this mansion, which went viral for showcasing its extraordinary design and features. With elements combining culture, tradition, and modern luxury, the Royal Palace House reflects the grand dreams of Pakistan’s elite.

While most of the country deals with financial difficulties, homes like this serve as a reminder of the vast wealth gap.