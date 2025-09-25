Pakistan's internet speed will leave you SHOCKED, here's how it compares with India

Shocking! Yograj Singh wanted son Yuvraj Singh to 'change the breed’ before marrying Hazel Keech, calls daughter-in-law....
Pakistan remains far behind India in a number of fields and areas. Be it cricket or education or economy. But not just winning matches, even watching matches is a tough nut to crack in the neighbouring country. That's because Pakistan ranks among the worst-performing nations in terms of internet speed. It is 10 times slower than India in terms of average internet speed and even slower than some other countries. Let us tell you more more about this here.
According to a report by the network intelligence company Ookla, the fastest internet service provider in Pakistan is Jazz. The provider offers an average download speed of 24.23 Mbps and average upload speed of 9.13 Mbps. The report from Ookla -- which is behind popular services such as Speedtest and Downdetector -- analysed internet data between January and June this year. Other popular companies providing wireless internet in Pakistan include Ufone and Zong. The cities which enjoy relatively higher internet speeds in Pakistan are Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, and capital Islamabad.
In comparison, India offers much higher mobile internet speeds. Since Ookla has not revealed its 2025 report for India, we have taken last year's data for reference. Between July and December 2024, Reliance-owned Jio provided the fastest wireless internet in India. Its download speed during that period remained 258.54 Mbps and upload speed was 14.54 Mbps. This means that even last year, the average download speed in India was over 10 times more than that of Pakistan. As per the report, the cities which enjoy the best internet speed in India include Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, and Delhi.