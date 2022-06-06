Pakistan man fined for traffic violation pertaining to a bike stolen 8 years ago, guess who had it?

(Image Source: Video grab/Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a man from Lahore was fined for a traffic violation pertaining to a motorcycle that was stolen eight years ago. The matter came to light when the Lahore resident Imran received an electronic challan or e-ticket for violating traffic rules.

What was even more shocking is the fact that he found out that his long lost bike was being used by police officials themselves. According to a report published in Pakistani media, The Express Tribune, Imran, claims that his Honda CD 70 bike was stolen from the Mughalpura area of Lahore.

"Imagine getting fined for a motorcycle that was stolen 8 years ago. A man named Imran from Lahore shared how his motorcycle was stolen years ago and to make matters worse, according to the report police officials were allegedly driving it in Sabzarar," the media outlet tweeted with the video of the man.

He had filed an FIR but the bike was never found. However, now after eight years, he received an e-challan at his address and the e-ticket's picture showed that policemen were riding his stolen motorbike. The aggrieved has now filed a complaint with the Chief Civilian Personnel Officer (CCPO), asking for his bike's recovery from the cops using it.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday declared the E-Challans being issued to the motorists for violation of traffic rules are illegal and without approval from the cabinet. The court also added that the government introduced the E-Challan system without doing proper homework.