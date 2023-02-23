'Pakistan ka SRK': Pak boy dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, viral video wins internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is on fire! The superstar has managed to impress everyone with his comeback film, which is still doing well in theatres even after a month. It recently passed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally and has been shattering box office records since its release. Pathaan is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The film has outperformed the lifetime collections of several Bollywood blockbusters, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many more. Pathaan is also on its way to becoming the top Hindi-language film in the United States.

The world has been gripped by 'Pathaan' fever. We occasionally see videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's songs. Now, a new video of a Pakistani boy dancing to the movie's hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in a wedding has gone viral on the internet.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a handle named @ahmad_khan_choreography. In the clip, the man can be seen recreating the entire track picturized on SRK and Deepika. His engergetic moves were simply on-point and you might end up watching the clip on loop, just like us.

The video amassed over four lakh views after being shared online. Instagram users were mighty impressed with the man's performance and praised him in the comments section.

"Excellent dance bro just one small feedback when u r dancing don’t look down.. you lose connection with audience," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "U can sing his song u can try to dance like him but there’s only ONE Shah Rukh Khan and he is in INDIA."