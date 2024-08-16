Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem finally reveals how he beat Neeraj Chopra in javelin final

Reflecting on his victory, Nadeem highlighted several factors that contributed to his success, particularly his physical attributes and rigorous training.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra nearly made history as the first Indian to win two Olympic gold medals in individual sports. Despite his valiant effort in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics, Chopra secured a silver medal. The gold was claimed by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metre.

Arshad Nadeem's win not only marked Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in an individual Olympic event but also underscored the incredible talent and determination displayed by athletes on the global stage.

Nadeem also shared a fascinating story about how his friendship with Neeraj Chopra began. According to him, their bond was formed in 2016 during the South Asian Games in Guwahati, India. This event was significant for Nadeem, as he broke a national record for Pakistan, which garnered widespread attention. "Neeraj and I became friends in 2016 during the South Asian Games in Guwahati. That was when I broke Pakistan's record, and people really started to notice," Nadeem shared with Geo News.

One of the pivotal points Nadeem emphasised was his height, which he believes gave him an edge during the Olympic finals.

Nadeem noted that during his training in South Africa, his coach observed the size of his arms and forearms, noting that his range was among the top in the world. "This coach measured my arms and forearms and said that my range is number two in the world compared to all who have come before and even after. His words inspired me, and I knew that with such a range, I could throw the javelin a great distance," Nadeem recounted.

Less than a week after his Olympic triumph, Nadeem revealed that he had been competing with an injury. "Just five minutes before entering the call room, I felt a sharp pain and told my coach. He reassured me, saying, 'kuch nahi hota, tu sher hai' (nothing will happen, you are a lion)," Nadeem recalled.