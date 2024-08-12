Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's javelin weighs 800 grams, Neeraj Chopra's javelin's weight is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Immediate custody...': Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, Delhi HC passes important order

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

'Can't you save...': Muhammad Yunus condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, terms attacks 'heinous'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Stock Market ALERT! Adani group stocks fall after latest Hindenburg allegations against SEBI Chief

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Hindenburg Row: Did Sebi chief Madhabi Buch disclose fund linked to Adani? Report says...

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Airports, armies: Countries that don't have these things

Airports, armies: Countries that don't have these things

Benefits of beetroot for purifying blood 

Benefits of beetroot for purifying blood 

Most popular types of Indian tea

Most popular types of Indian tea

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'poisonous' man who wants to 'destroy' India: 'He is trying everything to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's javelin weighs 800 grams, Neeraj Chopra's javelin's weight is...

The javelin was first introduced into the Olympic Games in 708 BC as part of the pentathlon, which included events for both distance and accuracy.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's javelin weighs 800 grams, Neeraj Chopra's javelin's weight is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra came close to making history by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic gold medals in individual sports. Despite his determined performance in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics, Chopra secured a silver medal. The gold went to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who achieved a new Olympic record with an outstanding throw of 92.97 meters.

The men's javelin final in Paris was highly competitive, featuring several Olympic medalists. Five athletes exceeded Chopra's gold-medal-winning throw from the Tokyo Olympics, creating an electrifying atmosphere at Stade de France as they pushed their limits.

Arshad Nadeem's victory not only earned Pakistan its first-ever gold medal in an individual Olympic event but also highlighted the remarkable talent and determination of the athletes on the global stage. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch finished in fourth place despite his strong effort.

As we reflect on these achievements, let us know more about the humble javelin and how heavy it usually is:

The javelin was first introduced into the Olympic Games in 708 BC as part of the pentathlon, which included events for both distance and accuracy. The men's javelin must weigh 800 grams and measure between 2.6 to 2.7 meters in length, while the women's javelin must weigh 600 grams and be 2.2 to 2.3 meters long.

Historically, javelins were made of solid wood, usually birch, with a steel tip. The introduction of hollow, highly aerodynamic javelins in the 1950s marked a significant evolution in the sport. Javelin has been a part of the modern Olympic Games since 1908 for men and 1932 for women and is featured in both the men's decathlon and the women's heptathlon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Viral: How a casual 'bomb' comment leads to passenger's arrest at Kochi airport

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Kolkata doctor murder case: How a Bluetooth device helped police track down accused?

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Neeraj Chopra net worth: Luxurious house in Panipat, swanky cars, super bikes and more

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement