Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's javelin weighs 800 grams, Neeraj Chopra's javelin's weight is...

The javelin was first introduced into the Olympic Games in 708 BC as part of the pentathlon, which included events for both distance and accuracy.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra came close to making history by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic gold medals in individual sports. Despite his determined performance in the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics, Chopra secured a silver medal. The gold went to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who achieved a new Olympic record with an outstanding throw of 92.97 meters.

The men's javelin final in Paris was highly competitive, featuring several Olympic medalists. Five athletes exceeded Chopra's gold-medal-winning throw from the Tokyo Olympics, creating an electrifying atmosphere at Stade de France as they pushed their limits.

Arshad Nadeem's victory not only earned Pakistan its first-ever gold medal in an individual Olympic event but also highlighted the remarkable talent and determination of the athletes on the global stage. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch finished in fourth place despite his strong effort.

As we reflect on these achievements, let us know more about the humble javelin and how heavy it usually is:

The javelin was first introduced into the Olympic Games in 708 BC as part of the pentathlon, which included events for both distance and accuracy. The men's javelin must weigh 800 grams and measure between 2.6 to 2.7 meters in length, while the women's javelin must weigh 600 grams and be 2.2 to 2.3 meters long.

Historically, javelins were made of solid wood, usually birch, with a steel tip. The introduction of hollow, highly aerodynamic javelins in the 1950s marked a significant evolution in the sport. Javelin has been a part of the modern Olympic Games since 1908 for men and 1932 for women and is featured in both the men's decathlon and the women's heptathlon.