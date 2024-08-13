Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

Recently, rumours began circulating about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni gifting Nadeem a house and a car

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made history by defeating India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics 2024. This victory earned him Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in 32 years. Nadeem’s win has made him a national hero in Pakistan, and he was welcomed back to the country with great enthusiasm. However, amidst all of this, rumours began circulating about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni gifting Nadeem a house and a car.

A video on a Pakistani YouTube channel, Faheem Sportz, sparked these rumours. But, according to a report by LatestLY, a source close to Salman Khan denied any involvement in rewarding Nadeem. The video, which originated in Punjab, Pakistan, was found to be unauthentic, according to the report.

In recognition of his achievement, a Toyota dealership in Pakistan announced that they would give Nadeem a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric. The company praised Nadeem’s dedication and the pride he brought to Pakistan.

Besides the car, Nadeem also received a unique gift from his father-in-law—a buffalo. Additionally, a Pakistani-American businessman, Ali Sheikhani, is reportedly planning to present Nadeem with a Maruti Suzuki Alto.

In conclusion, while Arshad Nadeem has received significant recognition for his Olympic victory, the claims about gifts from Salman Khan and MS Dhoni are false.