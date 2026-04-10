Pakistan fake ‘campaign’ exposed: Pak ‘bots’ floods X with copy-paste ‘global peacemaker’ posts; netizens say ‘scripted’

Pakistan is set to play a role of “mediator” between US and Iran, brokering two-weeks ceasefire and setting the stage for delegations level peace talks in Islamabad today on April 10, where Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation and negotiate for ceasefire with Iranian delegation.

Pakistan is set to play a role of “mediator” between US and Iran, brokering two-weeks ceasefire and setting the stage for delegations level peace talks in Islamabad today on April 10, where Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation and negotiate for ceasefire with Iranian delegation.

However, yet another fake “propaganda” by Pakistan has been exposed on social media, where social media platform X (formerly twitter) has been flooded with ‘copy-paste’ posts setting a narrative as if Pakistan is some ‘global peacemaker’. This move by Pakistan is now subject to a major backlash.

What’s the copy-paste post?

The post follows a same exact pattern! It starts with someone (a Pakistani) narrating their travel to any country, for example Mexico and Turkey. It then adds that after handing over the ‘Pakistani passport for immigration’, the officer of that country says to that Pakistani that “you are a global peacemaker.” Keeping the pattern same, the country and the person narrating it however changes.

Let’s see examples.

One man that goes by username Tehseen Qasim posted that “Just landed at an airport in Luxembourg. Handed over my Pakistani passport for immigration and the officer smiled warmly, looked at me and said, “You’re a global peacemaker. We’re proud of you.” Made my day (added two Pakistani flags)

Another man named Farid Khan, narrated the same story, however he claimed that it took place in Turkey. He posted, “Just landed at an airport in Turkey. Handed over my Pakistani passport for immigration and the officer smiled warmly, looked at me and said, “You’re a global peacemaker. We’re proud of you.” This made my day (added one Pakistani flag and one green heart).

And this doesn’t stop here. From Hazel to Taimoor, several Pakistani bots narrated the exact same story. The pattern was a traveller presenting a Pakistani passport and receiving praise from an immigration officer.

Netizens react

This is now seen as a PR move or image clearing narrative by Pakistan to present itself as a global peacemaker, as it is keen to enter in the middle of US-Iran conflict as a ‘mediator’.

One user trolled the copy-paste post and wrote, “Suddenly, multiple Pakistani accounts ‘land’ in different countries at the exact same time, all echoing the same ‘peace deal’ narrative. Same script. Same posting time. Just a different location tag. Coordinated copy-paste campaign, exposed.” While second said, “Pak bots all over the world? Like the PM, they can’t even write for themselves.”

Another took a jab at Pakistan twitter and wrote, “I must say you have just wasted your time on filming a fun tweet... Pakistan Twitter is something different. Indians can’t get it.” Fourth user added, “Truly a nation of buffoons.”

Earlier, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was also ‘caught in 4K’ copy pasting a twitter post on his official account. While he was so excited to announce that he brokered the ceasefire between US and Iran. His official tweet started with embarrassing line “Draft – Pakistan PM’s Message on X,” indicating it may have been a copied and pasted template sent to him by someone rather than his own original statement. However, the tweet was edited later.