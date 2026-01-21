Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here
Pakistan’s Defence minister Khwaja Asif recently inaugurated a Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot Cantonment. Everything looked grand with floral arrangements, and Minister Asif cutting the ribbon in front of lot of cameras, until Pizza Hut stepped in to declare that the outlet was “unauthorised and fraudulent.”
Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence minister who usually finds himself in controversies, was invited in the high-profile inauguration ceremony of a newly opened presented Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's leader and defence minister's Khwaja Asif was the chief guest and cut the ribbon, and the videos of the event widely circulating on social media.
However, Pizza Hut franchise in Pakistan, within few hours, came forward to called it a fake and unauthorised outlet. And said that it was falsely using its identity.
Pizza Hut Pakistan said, “Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment."
In its official statement, Pizza Hut clarified that this outlet do not follow Pizza Hut's protocols and is falsely using its identity. “This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards,” the statement added.
Pizza Hut Pakistan added, 'We have formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of our trademark and ensure immediate action.'